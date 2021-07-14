The release date of the plot and the cast

house, house TV ” TV series ” Netflix, “Biohacker 2”: release date, plot and cast

Biohacker is a Christian Dieter science fiction movie from Netflix. The second season is available from July 9, 2021 on the streaming platform and follows Mia’s story after the kidnapping. Suffering from amnesia spanning the past three months, will she be able to remember what happened to her? Let’s get acquainted with the plot of the new season and the actors.

From July 9, 2021 Available in Netflix The second season of Biohacker, German TV series about biohacking, a kind of Technique allowing you Changing the chemistry and physiology of the human body Through science and self-experimentation.

Web series belongs to this genre excitement Science Fiction born from an idea Christian Dieter. The first season aired on Netflix in August 2020.

Biohacker: The plot of the second season

Biohacker Follow events Mine, medical student inyoUniversity of Freiburg im Breisgau who discovers the use of biohacking techniques Too advanced. However, the girl will eventually participate in reality Illegal genetic testing.

In the first season, Mia performs several illegal DNA experiments and eventually finds herself a They have no more memory المزيد From the past three months, beyond Kidnapping. From this point the second season of the TV series will begin, during which the girl will try to find out what happened to her.

Below is me Addresses From the six episodes of the new season:

Episode 1: Waking Up

Episode 2: Enemies

Episode 3: Allies

Episode 4: I forgot

Episode 5: Finding

Episode 6: Remember

Actors and Characters

the hero of the story English Emma, better known by the pseudonym Mia Akerlund, is interpreted by Luna Wedler, While Jessica Black teacher plays Tania Lorenz. The rest of the representatives consist of: