Andrew Burnap joins the cast that will play him

Andrew Burnab Officially join the cast on the live-action edition of Snow White. To be revealed in the exclusive preview THR Which reveals that the actor will play the title role alongside him Rachel Ziegler e Gal Gadot Straight like Snow White and Queen Grimmeld.

However, the role of Andrew Burnap will not be the role of Prince, nor even the role of Hunter: the actor will play a new character, created specifically for live action. according to THR He will also sing songs.

The film is expected to start production in the UK in the spring. We just have to wait for more updates in this regard.







What do we know about the movie?

Director snow White Sarah Mark WebAlready behind a camera The Amazing Spider-Man, 500 Days Together e Gifted – talent talent. Instead, he will write the movie Erin Cressida Wilson (screenwriter de The girl on the train).

snow White It will be staged as a musical theater where we will find the historical songs of the film as well as new pieces to be written by Academy Award-winning composers for no no land Benji Pasek and Justin Paul, they are already signed Aladdin.

About Snow White

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs As you surely know, it was not only the first animated movie in the history of cinema, but also the first Disney classic under official law.

Inspired by the story of the Brothers Grimm, the movie that Walt Disney so wanted, required three years of work thanks to the innovative technologies developed. Thanks to the Disney movie, he won an Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement with the following motivation: “An important on-screen innovation that has captured millions and pioneered an important field of entertainment.”

Among other live events we’ll be seeing soon there The Little Mermaid, Pinocchio, Peter Pan and Wendy.