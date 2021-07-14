Cuba/Haiti: The United States asks Haitians and Cubans not to attempt to immigrate to the United States by sea

Madrid, 14 (Europe Press)

The Secretary of National Security of the United States, Alejandro Mallorcas, has asked Haitians and Cubans not to attempt to immigrate to the United States by sea as a result of the situation that Caribbean countries have been going through in recent days.

“We are monitoring any activity that may indicate an increase in unsafe and irregular maritime migration in the Florida Straits,” Majorcas said on his Twitter account, warning Haitians and Cubans that “if they jump into the sea, they will not enter the United States.”

“This is never the time to try to migrate by sea, and for those who are risking their lives, that risk is not worth the risk,” he added.

He also wanted to refer to the United States’ support for the Haitian government and people “in their search for justice” in the face of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, which occurred last week.

With regard to Cuba, he wanted to show his solidarity with the “call” of the Cuban people, in reference to the protests that have occurred in different regions of the country since the weekend, “to free themselves from the oppression and economic suffering that the regime has caused. Cuba’s tyranny.”