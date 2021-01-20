The release date for the first season of Sky Rojo has been revealed on Netflix

Sky Rojo release date has been revealed – The first season of the new Spanish series from the creators of D. House of Cards Come Netflix Italia The March 19, 2021.

The first season of the new series Original Netflix Announced on 29 October 2020, Sky red About to broadcast Netflix. The series, which stars Veronica Sanchez, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Aser Etxandia, Lali Esposito, Yanni Prado and Enrique Ocker, will follow the stories of three prostitutes who escape, unable to seek help from the police because of their crimes.

Sky red It is the new title from the creators of the series Netflix successful Paper house (The original title House of Cards) , soon Netflix In its fifth and final season.

Sky Rojo: release date

The first season of Sky red It will be available at Netflix from March 19, 2021.

Here it is Teaser trailer Posted before Netflix To announce the date of his first appearance Sky red On the platform:

Sky Rojo is in flow

Sky red It will be available exclusively at Netflix. If you are not yet registered with the broadcast giant but you don’t want to miss the arrival of the new Spanish series Sky redFind the prices for Netflix subscriptions here.