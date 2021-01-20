Fourth Flatchbase: Julian Green – Goals, Home and Heart – Sports

From Bayern’s talent to the US national team player and long-time Forth favorite –

Fürth – Julian Green has been one of SpVgg Greuther Fürth’s top performers for three and a half years. On his podcast, he talks about his next goals, his home in Miesbach and the heart that once decided in favor of the United States and its sports-obsessed people.







Episode 39: Julian Greene on Goals, Home and Heart





When he was two years old, he returned to Germany with his mother. Julian Greene remained an American to heart, even playing for the United States national team. Nevertheless, the now 25-year-old enjoyed his youth in the deepest part of Upper Bavaria. In Miesbach, he played football and ice hockey. The passion for “the fastest sport in the world,” says Green, remains, but now his job is: football.

The midfielder learned from the best players in Bayern Munich, made his debut in the Champions League under coach Pep Guardiola, and brought him Jürgen Klinsmann to the US national team before the 2014 World Cup Julian Greene has seen a lot.

However, he clearly feels right at home in the relatively quiet town of Fürth. Since moving to Spielvereinigung in 2017, things have steadily improved. How far can Green still take a clover leaf, he revealed in Fürth Flachpass, nordbayern.de’s clover leaf podcast. This and much more.

