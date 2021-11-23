The Refugee Foundation will help Polish aid organizations solve the migrant crisis

The Refugee Foundation will support Polish organizations providing assistance to migrants stranded at the eastern border with Belarus. This relates to financial and psychological support for local aid workers. In the Netherlands, a Donation campaign I started.

The support goes to two umbrella organizations operating outside the restricted area, and to residents of the closed border area who are trying to provide assistance. According to the Foundation for Refugees, they are well organized, but they are under great pressure from the Polish authorities.

Director Tineke Ceelen has “the greatest possible respect” for Polish aid workers. “They are young and brave volunteers trying to help those who need it most,” she said. Radio NOS 1 News. They risk prosecution and punishment for this, as aid workers are not officially allowed into the area. There are currently no international aid organizations active in the border area.

Poland declared a state of emergency in the border area with Belarus. As a result, journalists are not welcome in the area as well as aid organizations. Celine says the exact extent of the suffering and the number of migrants in the area is unclear.

cold winter months

However, it is clear that the appalling situation of the trapped migrants is not over yet, says Celine. Today falls first the ice From the season, in the coming winter months it can be -15 degrees at night. This puts the migrants who reside in the forests in mortal danger.

Local aid organizations estimate that at least ten people have died in recent months. “The Polish locals I spoke to fear that there will be more deaths in the forest, because the forests are dangerous,” Celine said. The primeval forest is known as an impenetrable area where people can easily get lost.