The Redmi Note 11 series is already listed by a retailer; 120W charge confirmed for Pro +

Will be Redmi Note 10 It is still very popular worldwide, but the series is already in development Redmi Note 11, Such as We will announce to you Not so long ago. Previous rumors called into question the existence of three models. They seem to have come true, and today they appeared on the website of a Chinese retailer. Details below.

Information comes through rumour Arsenal From Weibo who found out about the new Redmi Note 11 series on the retailer’s website JD.com. Here we have three 5G phones in the form of models Redmi Note 11And Galaxy Note 11 Pro And Note 11 Pro +. In other words, the existence of these phones has been confirmed. We’ve discovered in the past that the vanilla version and the Pro model have 5,000 mAh batteries, and they charge at 33 watts, respectively 67 watts.

Through the list we learned that the rumors on the basis of which Redmi Note 11 Pro + I know supplies at 120 watts correct. I remind you that Redmi Note 11 5G will arrive with an LCD screen and 120Hz refresh rate, and the selfie camera will be 13MP. On the back, there will be a 50MP camera, and inside a MediaTek DImensity 810 processor.

Pro version will come with a processor Dimensions 920 From MediaTek and it will come with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB. In this case, we are talking about an OLED screen that measures over 6.5 inches diagonally, with Refresh rate: 120 Hz. The selfie camera will be 16MP, but the main rear sensor will be 108MP. At the same time, you will receive stereo speakers with JBL acoustics, NFC, and 67W charging for a 5,000 mAh battery.

At the moment, we know a lot about the Redmi Note 11 series. However, the new smartphones in this group could launch earlier than we expected.