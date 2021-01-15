The Power of Thunder in Netflix Live: trama, trailer e cast

Watch the broadcast Netflix Italia Comedic work with Melissa McCarthy “Thunder ForceHere is the history of the plot, trailer, cast, and release.

Directed and written by Ben Falcon,Thunder ForceIt is a comic work about superheroes Original Netflix With Melissa McCarthyAnd the Octavia SpencerAnd the Boom Clementiv e Melissa Liu.

Thunder Force It is one of 27 movies to be shown on Netflix in 2021, announced by the platform on January 12, 2021.

Thunder Force: Release Date

Thunder Force Will come flocking Netflix at 2021. We do not yet know the exact release date on the platform, once it is available you will find it here.

Thunder Force: trama

Thunder Force It follows the story of two best friends (played by Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer) who gain extraordinary powers to protect their city from super-villains that threaten it.

Thunder Force: Trailer

Trailer for Thunder Force Not released yet. Once available, you will find it here.

Thunder Force: Cast

Here’s the cast Thunder Force: