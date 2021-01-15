Open Australia | This will be the quarantine for Nadal and Djokovic in Australia

The world’s best tennis players began arriving in Australia on Thursday to serve in a 14-day quarantine before the start of the tour, which will begin in Melbourne on January 31. With two men’s tournaments, the ATP Cup, two other tournaments and the first Grand Slam tournament of the tournament. The top three in the rankingExcept for local Barty who doesn’t have to reserve herself, plus Serena Williams, she will pass the reservation in Adelaide and take part there in an exhibition on Jan.29. Djokovic, Nadal and Tim traveled together on Wednesday from Barcelona On an organized trip. On Thursday, they arrived at their destination, like Halep and Osaka. Bautista also traveled via Abu DhabiFrom where Muguruza left, the starting point, along with Doha, Dubai and Los Angeles, was from 15 official aircraft, with an occupancy rate of 25%, had to take off within 36 hours as part of a strict protocol.

Daily tests

Players and their teams must validate a negative PCR test before traveling, pass another test upon arrival and remain isolated until the result is known. During quarantine, they will undergo daily checks.

Confinement in hotels

With the exception of those in Adelaide with a senior team and family, who will have a gym 24 hours a day, the rest are staying in three hotels in Melbourne (Grand Hyatt, Pullman and Vue) and can only leave the room five hours a day with a companion. To exercise in Melbourne Park, the National Tennis Center and the Albert Reserve. Upon return they must pass the test. In these residences, specially equipped for social distancing and employees who have already spent two weeks in quarantine, alarms have been installed to prevent illegal exit.

Closed training groups. To avoid contagion, players will organize themselves into fixed training groups that extend from the second week of booking. Nadal, for example, will meet Senner and Mark Lopez. And Muguruza with Riski, Bozkova and Surips.

Parcel and fine

Any of the 1,200 people involved who break the protocol will be expelled from the state and a fine of 20,000 Australian dollars (around 13,000 euros).

Incentives

The organization rewards tennis players who come alone to Australia with $ 7,000 (4,500 euros), which is the maintenance money that their mates will receive, because they pay in an extraordinary way the expenses of a player and a member of the team.