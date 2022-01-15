The police are negotiating with the kidnappers – the situation remains unclear

Colville. A hostage-taking took place at a synagogue in the US state of Texas on Saturday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke on Twitter of a “tense hostage situation” in Colleville, near Dallas. CNN showed pictures of the police operation.

The responsible police authority announced on Twitter that a police rapid response unit (SWAT) was in place. Officials also called for the area to be avoided, and local residents to be moved to safety.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a local newspaper, reported on a man who was holding hostages at the Beth Israel Synagogue. It was not clear if anyone had been injured and what might be armed with them.

The newspaper also reported a live broadcast on the Synagogue’s Facebook page. Accordingly, negotiations between the alleged hostage-taker and the police could be heard. An angry man scolds and talks about religion. However, the live broadcast did not show what was happening in the synagogue – the broadcast has now ended and can no longer be played.

CNN reported, citing police spokeswoman Dara Nelson, that there are currently no injuries. “The FBI intermediaries are the ones in contact with the person in the building,” Nelson said.

According to CNN, investigators are currently evaluating material from the Facebook live stream in order to obtain information about the course of events and everyone involved. In addition, the station reported that there were “at least four hostages” in the synagogue.

“ABC” reported that a rabbi and three other people were being held hostage – citing a source “with knowledge of the situation”.

About 26,000 people live in Colleville, northeast of Fort Worth.

According to his spokeswoman, US President Joe Biden was also informed of the situation in the synagogue.

Jin Psaki tweeted that he would continue to stay informed. Members of the national security team are in contact with the FBI.