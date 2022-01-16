Benin’s government responds to “pressure” by Jean-Yves Le Drian

On Wednesday, January 12, a majority representative in the French Parliament questioned about ” persecution of opponents “In particular, the twenty-year prison sentence for opponent Rikia Madogo, the Minister responded that” France will continue to insistently pressure the Benin authorities ».

With our correspondent in Cotonou, Jean-Luc Abujan

The words of the French Foreign Minister They were highly appreciated by the activists and supporters of the Beninese opponent Rikia Madogo, but the authorities considered them to be in very poor condition. The government has not issued a statement, but its spokesperson responded in an interview with several online media outlets on Friday.

Wilfried Linder Heungbjee commented: Since the former French president was sentenced twice and some of his supporters questioned the impartiality of justice, I have not noticed that Benin pressured France to request relief or the annulment of the sentences of Mr. Nicolas Sarkozy. »

Decoding: Mr. Le Drian intervened, he shouldn’t.

Speaking of the detainees, a decree was signed by the head of state on January 6 but on Friday released an amnesty for around 500 prisoners. number Joel Evo Ni Di Rikia Madugu Among the beneficiaries, some of the opponents phoned with regret. The decree was clear: people convicted of conspiring against state security are excluded.

Regarding those detained during the disputed presidential elections in April 2021, Kreit released them in batches. They started at the end of October. According to our information, more than 60 people out of just over 120 people involved are under judicial control.

You see, says Majority Member Patrice Talon Don’t wait for a court order before you act ».