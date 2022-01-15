Meet the man from Belfast who transformed a farm office in Italy

A former Belfast executive has said he has no regrets about trading under the bright lights of very quiet city life in the Italian countryside.

Ralph Boston was a longtime Amazon CEO seven years ago, when his partner Ninky had four children, Eric and Lucien and twins Anakin and Nemo, ages 11, 8, and 6, respectively.

But the couple had already dreamed of moving and had given up their stressful lives for a basic presence in Italy, and the dream came true.

Ralph, 48, grew up north of town and attended Cohill Primary School and then the Royal Belfast Academy before moving on to the “Big Bad World”.

“I went to the University of East Anglia to study chemistry, where I started working. “University of Strathclyde,” Ralph said.Live in Belfast.





“I was Before moving to France, I worked initially with Virgin and then in several large companies. Just before my 40th birthday, I went to Bratislava and became the CEO of Amazon Slovakia. I only stayed there for a year because Slovakia was not the country I was supposed to be in.

We have already bought land in Italy and talked about selling it and coming here. We did a trip to see the property in Abruzzo, in the southern region. I’ve been dreaming for a long time,” he explained.

The family, who chose to settle near the small village of Carabelle Calvisio, sank in a historic mountainous area, among ancient castles, churches and monasteries, a two-hour drive from the Italian capital, Rome.





Ralph and Ninky found Floria della Magica, a permanent farm specializing in rare, traditional Italian species.

“It was a baptism of fire, and we made our way and built a farm with nothing,” Ralph added. “We bought an abandoned and dilapidated land with three buildings that needed a complete renovation.

“This land was a farm about 100 years ago, so we rebuilt it and focused on rare and traditional Italian breeds, including the black Abruzzo pig, the Gentile di Puglia sheep, and the Girgentana goat.”





The company owns donkeys, rabbits, bees and chickens of all kinds. They have also planted olive, fig and almond trees and hope to replant some of the traditional vines in the coming years.

In each pillar, we built stone walls and a large barbecue. Basically, when we raise animals, we want to re-engage with nature and try to be as sustainable, ethical and environmental as possible,” added Ralph.

“In the past we had chickens, rabbits and a vegetable garden, but this project in Abruzzo is a very dangerous operation.”





Fattoria Valle Magica is today a popular local tourist resort with the aim of preserving peasants and the real experience and promotion of rare and traditional species.

Ralph added, “We are open for visitors to come and see the farm. It’s really a crossroads to see the animals, learn about the history of the species, why it became fashionable and what to eat. So you see it all.”

“At the end of the tour, you can return to Central Farm and try the pork ingredients in our food cart, including char-grilled meats, and cook a mixed grill on the grill with some local wine.”





When asked if he has lost his past urban life, Ralph said “not at all.”

“I tell people I have a lot of money and I don’t have a life, but now it’s the other way around! It’s definitely a career choice, but being your own boss is not without its difficulties, stress, and anxiety.

“Working there from sunrise to sunset in your home, getting close to your family, seeing what you’ve set up, and meeting an audience that is both stunned and curious about what you’re doing is really rewarding.

“People ask me if I’m a farmer in Belfast, but I have to tell them so I can go to Italy!”

The story of the family I created magic fence farm Channel 4 A New Life in the Sun is broadcast daily, starting Monday, January 17, for 4 days at 4 pm.

