‘Serious security incident’: Australia claims Chinese navy ship pointed laser at Australian plane

The event occurred early Thursday morning while a RAAF P8 Poseidon was flying over Australia’s exclusive economic zone, in the north of the country.

The Australian Defense Force said a Chinese navy ship pointed a military laser at an aircraft, in what it described as a “serious security incident”.

This action occurred early Thursday morning while a RAAF P8 Poseidon was flying over Australia’s exclusive economic zone, in the north of the country, a fact that the Ministry of Defense qualified how “Unprofessional and unsafe military actionEndangering the lives and safety of individuals.

According to a statement issued today, Saturday, it was revealed that the laser came from a Navy ship of the People’s Liberation Army, which was sailing with another ship of the division heading east through Arafora. the sea. Currently, the two vessels are in the Coral Sea, off the northeastern coast of Australia.

HMAS Arunta saw laser targeting, an Anzac-class long-range frigate that can carry out air defense, surface warfare and underwater surveillance, which captured the moment the laser was fired.