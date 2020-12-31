The platform reveals more than 550 technical vacancies with salaries ranging from R $ 3,000 to R $ 15,000

The occupations involving technology areas are those that have grown the most during the pandemic. Due to digital acceleration, many companies have expanded their IT teams. A survey conducted by GeekHunter, a company that specializes in recruiting software developers and data science, indicates that job offerings brokered by the platform more than tripled throughout 2020. According to a study conducted by BrazilLAB in partnership with Fundação Brava and the Center for Public Impact (CPI), By 2024, it is estimated that more than 300,000 professionals will be needed in the region.

On GeekHunter, December contains 552 job opportunities for developers from all over the country with salaries ranging between 3,000 and 15,000 BRL. The majority of vacancies, around 75%, are for home office work, which increases the chances of hiring candidates from anywhere in Brazil.

There are vacancies for full and advanced professionals, back-end, front-end and full-stack developers, from different programming languages, as well as opportunities for a data scientist and engineer, data analytics and business intelligence analyst. The companies with the largest number of open positions on the platform are Everis, Accenture, FCamara, Zup, IBM, and others.

Interested parties can register the curriculum at GeekHunter, Free and, in some cases, programming tests. Geek reverses the selection process, that is, after a candidate has approved the profile, companies have access to it and can contact him for interviews. However, a professional looking for a new job can show interest in the vacancy and receive recommendations from Geek according to their profile.

Check out some of the available vacancies

To an area Data Scientist He has remote job vacancies in PJ format and a salary between R $ 10,000 and R $ 12,000. Must have experience in Python, machine learning, data science, and desirable technologies in BigData, SCRUM, Python, Django, and Data Mining.

Another remote work opportunity is React front end developer Wages ranging from 6,000 R $ to 8,000 R $ under the Commercial Law System. You should have between two to four years of React language experience.

There are also job vacancies for Data Engineer The complete CLT system, in person or remotely, and a bonus ranging from R $ 4.5k to R $ 6.5k. In addition to advanced English for conversation, the candidate needs development experience in Python, Java or Scala programming languages, knowledge of the main tools of the Hadoop ecosystem, such as Spark, Hive, Impala, Kafka, HBase, and familiarity with the Linux environment, Shell Script and PySpark commands, software engineering and design patterns And data modeling.

Opportunity to Full-stack developer To Sao Paulo (SP). The vacancy is personal and the pay ranges between 9,000 Rials and 11,000 Rials under the tax law system. To apply, you must have built-in experience in JavaScript (ES6), React, Redux HTML / CSS, and Node.js to implement a REST API, as well as Git, SQL, and TDD. Practical knowledge in AWS, Firebase, and PostgreSQL services, experience in Agile / Scrum methodology, and knowledge in TypeScript are differences that can highlight the candidate.

Already for Node.js backend developer There is an opportunity to work personally in São Paulo (SP), on a CLT system and a salary between R $ 9,000 and R $ 11,000. The company is looking for a high-level professional with extensive background development experience in Node.js, as well as cloud knowledge, with AWS and Elasticsearch.

