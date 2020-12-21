What can we call un beautiful?

The Jets-Rams will be peripheral in NFL history, assuming both Jets and Jaguars lose their remaining matches, and genius Trevor Lawrence finds himself playing football in North Florida instead of New York (the Jaguars currently holds the tiebreaker in Pick # 1). This game provided the kind of terrifying humor that had overshadowed the Jets franchise for decades, distilled to its purest form and pumped into the court by a gallon. Here was a team that couldn’t complete the simplest tasks over the course of the season, a team that beat eight defenders on Hill Mary and lost, a team that was on a collision course with the worst point difference in modern NFL history, diving into one of the best defenses in soccer yet A day of perfection appeared meaningless.

Here the team that had started their fifth decade was totally rocking at mid-back losing on the minutest thing we’ve seen in a possibility since John Elway, and there was no one on either side of the line with a good explanation of how or why it had happened.

Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

Jets fans may not agree with our word choice –Beautiful— At the top of the page, but Sunday was a 60-minute announcement against the idea that any franchise could legitimately store a season in the sport. This does not mean that the planes were trying. Sure, the season began as a serious competition attempt before the wheels fell. The team had stars before they were cut or traded once their playoff chances evaporated. But there are a lot of independent actors. Too much vanity. Too many players who are tired of being pressured each week and who finally find this feeling of joy, I don’t give a damn A random Sunday fuss against a potential hero in the department. Too many coaches who know their days are numbered and that someday appear on the sidelines feel like the jewel thief that Alfred Batman described in The Dark Knight.

“Some men,” He saysI just want to watch the world burn.

Watching her and her trainer, Adam Gas, burn planes, albeit from a strange and satisfying distance. The outside world will criticize the loss when those who love the sport must stand by and applaud what we saw on the field on Sunday. This was purity. This was the love of competition (or hatred of current conditions, coaches, whatever). This was an amazing and innocent victory as we have seen over the past decade. We can become pessimistic during an era of organized self-sabotage, with front offices systematically breaking up their teams and selling parts in an effort to rebuild, and always looking forward to a few short years to come. We forget that the coach, for example, does not care to participate in this because he will be relieved of his duties anyway. We forget that most of these players are not taking advantage in any way from Lawrence’s coming to the Gates and simply trying to tie enough hard tape together to make it another season in the league.

It was reminiscent of dolphins, who stripped themselves to the bottom line in 2019, being beaten by 49 points in the season opener, and lost. six More matches after that and then … he finished the season by defeating Tom Brady and the Patriots to finish a respectable 5–11. Four more teams were selected ahead of them in the 2020 draft.

It probably won’t end up in planes that Hassan. There are only two games left, after all. But for a day they were good enough to undermine the idea that you can collectively have a group of over 60 players, coaches, coaches and administrators do it. Any thing Ultimately this does not include their best interests. And their interest is to play well. That’s good for a game That’s good for the bad idea that when you pull your kids to their first game in the middle of a lost season (or keep dragging them in front of the TV), they can still see something unexpected. beautiful thing.