After the Australian Open: Osaka and Medvedev climb into the world tennis rankings

Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka is now officially No. 2 in the world tennis rankings.

Thanks to her fourth Grand Slam title, the Japanese were ahead of Simona Halep from Romania and were only ahead of Australian Ashley Party, as the recently published ranking confirms. The 23-year-old Osaka, who was already in first place, on Saturday won the Melbourne final in two sets against American Jennifer Brady. The 25-year-old Brady was trained by German coach Michael Geiserer and thanks to her entry into the final, she improved by eleven places to thirteenth.

In the men’s category, Australian Open finalist Danielle Meduidio has knocked out Austrian US Open champion Dominic Thiem and is now better than ever in third place. In front of him he is now the nine-time winner of the Australian Open Novak Djokovic From Serbia, the Spanish star Rafael Nadal. Djokovic beat Medvedev by three sets in the final on Sunday.

For Hamburg’s Alexander Zverev, nothing has changed in terms of placement. The 23-year-old remains seventh after the quarter-finals in Australia. Three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber fell one place after her first round and was ranked 26th.

