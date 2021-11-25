The Pakistani army and judiciary conspired against Nawaz Sharif and revealed a leaked audio clip of Imran Khan’s position

An alleged viral audio recording has caused an uproar in politics in Pakistan. What was revealed in this audiotape for a few seconds could add to Imran Khan’s problems. In fact, it was said in this tape that the army had a role in bringing Imran Khan to power three years ago. Imran Khan also did not get enough votes to enable his party to form the Pakistan Insaf Movement government. In a viral audiotape, the former Chief Justice of Pakistan’s Supreme Court, Saqib Nassar, spoke to an unidentified person that he was under pressure to punish then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, so that Imran Khan could be brought in. to power.

We have such a powerful army that issues orders to judges: Chief Justice Nizar

In the viral audio recording, Judge Nazar tells the person in front of him that I want to say very clearly that unfortunately we have a strong army like this that gives orders to the judges. Now they say Nawaz Sharif should be punished, because we have to bring Imran Khan. The man says Nawaz Sharif’s punishment is fine, but the daughter should not be punished. About this, Judge Nizar says – yes, that will raise questions about the judiciary as well.

Popular YouTuber in Pakistan released the tape

Pakistani journalist Alia Shah, a famous YouTuber, brought this tape to the fore. Alia said you shouldn’t mistake it for a mini bar. In the coming days, this tape will come out completely and show the reality of Pakistani politics. Until now, the color of the army, which declared itself clean, will be revealed before the country as well.