The official way to ship the widgets of PUBG Mobile 2021

The official way to ship the wedges of Peggy 2021, an address that fans of this game search for on a daily basis across different platforms, they want to avoid the scams that began to appear on the electronic scene with the emergence of electronic games. There are more than 5 sites that announced themselves as being from the official website for shipping. Players to recharge make sure that this site does not have any connection with the official site for recharge of PUBG skins.

Free pubg widgets

All players rush to complete the charging process in order to be able to stay. Charging PUBG widgets is a game currency through which weapons, combat equipment, and protection forts are purchased, in addition to the player’s clothing, and the obligation to renew the shipment on a monthly basis gives the player guidance on an ongoing basis and enables him to upgrade From one level to another and also gives him the role of the leader if he has a level in the game to skip a number of levels without being attacked by members of the other team.

The official and legitimate way to ship widgets in PUBG 2021

There are many ways to ship the wedges, but the official method of shipping is the most adopted by many players, and this method is mentioned below in detail:

First of all, you have to go to the Midas Buy website.

Log in to this site by entering your name and password.

Create a new account to be able to access this site if you do not have a previous account.

Choose the currency you wish to deal in.

Select the country in which you reside.

Select the shipping value you want.

Enter your ID.

Select the method of payment that suits you best.

Click on the Renew Charge button.