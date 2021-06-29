COVID-19: a drop in sales of Ivorian companies

The Covid-19 health crisis has caused “a loss of activities and a decrease in sales volumes of 20 to 25%” on average across all businesses in Côte d’Ivoire, according to the head of the Ivorian Care Authority, Jean-Marie Akah.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on businesses with loss of activities and a turnover drop of about 20 to 25% for all businesses, on average,” Mr. Jean-Marie Akah said on Tuesday in Abidjan. On the sidelines of the Ordinary General Assembly of the General Federation of Business Companies in Côte d’Ivoire (Cgeci, Ivorian Patronage).

However, “we have some relief in this crisis. Despite this challenging context, the reason for this is that we have observed that job destruction in Côte d’Ivoire has been held in proportions that we consider to be more than reasonable,” he noted.

“Today, we believe that employment in general has been preserved, despite this crisis context, allowing our companies to be able to recover after this crisis,” added the head of Ivorian nepotism.

The Ordinary General Assembly made available to review the ethical and financial report of the Board of Directors on the operation of Cgeci, Sponsorship of Côte d’Ivoire, during the financial year ended December 31, 2020, at the Maison de l’Entreprise, Headquarters. the organization.

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639" rel="noopener noreferrer"></a>



A new member has joined the Cgeci Board of Directors “rightfully”, in particular the group of professionals in the mining sector in Côte d’Ivoire, which has been accepted into the umbrella “in recent days”.

Very large companies are represented by Ms. Martine Coffi-Studer and Mamadou Doumbia (SMB), large companies by Tanoe Niamkey and Ali Badini, while smaller companies by Kaera Fodé and Aissatou Cissé-Seye.

The President of Ivorian Care has proposed six members to join the Board of Directors, notably Pierre Magni, Pacom Mondon, Théodore Houigah, Sebatian Cadio Mouroukro, Alassane Doumbia and Guillaume Coffey.

Eight directors have left the board: Emile Nanga (OCAP), Masujbi Toure, Habib Kony, Patrick Mbenge, Jean-Luc Chalhou (Unitel), Stephane Iholy, JMPeng and Mohamed Dao.