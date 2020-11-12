The numbers of new coronavirus cases are rising in Somerset

The numbers of coronavirus cases continue to accelerate in Somerset, with all regions seeing a big jump in today’s collapse.

And recorded daily government figures on Thursday, November 12, 339 new Covid-19 Cases across the county.

This height is almost doubled yesterday, When 179 was confirmed.

Bath and Northeast Somerset (Banis) recorded more than double the number of cases today compared to Wednesday’s numbers, with 85 new cases compared to 42 the previous day.

North Somerset It also witnessed a big jump, as 134 new cases were recorded today compared to 71 yesterday.

Council health leaders warned earlier today that the Coronavirus is They “move freely” across the region.

District Public Health Director Matt Lenny said: “We need to do what we can to take care of ourselves and our loved ones.

“This is not only due to more testing being done now, we are seeing a real and continuous increase in the numbers of our local cases.

“Please observe current restrictions and stay indoors as much as possible. Wash your hands regularly, wear a mask if you can, and save space.”

Will you take the Corona virus vaccine when it is released? Let’s know, take our survey.

Local distribution of the daily figures

The daily figures are recorded below along with the cumulative total (in parentheses) since the start of the epidemic:

bathroom Northeast Somerset +85 (2,498)

Mandib +31 (621)

North Somerset +134 (2,826)

Sedgemore +30 (1,060)

Somerset West W. Taunton +28 (1,166)

South Somerset +31 (964)

Nationwide, another 33,470 cases were recorded today, bringing the total since March to 1,290,195.

Another 595 people have died from the virus, meaning the UK death toll now stands at 50,365.