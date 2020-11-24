Twitter relaunches its verification system in early 2021, here’s the draft criteria

Twitter has it Announce today It is officially relaunching the verification process in early 2021. The company has also revealed a draft version of the guidelines it will use when deciding whether or not to give the famous blue checkmark to an account.

Twitter Close the initial verification program In 2017 after several controversies, including several white fanatics that were verified through the system. In 2018, Twitter promise To re-open verification for everyone, but with some important changes. During the summer of this year a researcher Jin Manchun Wong was the first to discover Evidence of Twitter’s plans to relaunch its verification program.

Twitter did not provide precise details on when users will be able to apply for verification, and only says that the program will be launched in early 2021. The company has participated. A draft of its new verification policyAnd requests public opinions about the details.

Twitter says there are six types of accounts that will be eligible for verification: government officials, brands / nonprofits, news, entertainment, sports, and activists. The criteria this time are more detailed.

In the draft policy, Twitter separates the criteria for each of the six categories. The company is also hedging, and says it can still be verified with “activists, organizers, and other influencers” who are outside the professional categories listed above:

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals: Outside the professional categories defined above, people who use Twitter effectively to spread awareness, share information, motivate community members about an issue, bring about socio-economic, political, or cultural change, or otherwise strengthen the community, can be verified.

In fact, Twitter has admitted that it has verified accounts in the past that don’t meet these new standards. As such, it will begin to “automatically remove badges from accounts that are inactive or have incomplete profiles,” TechCrunch Reports.

Once again, Twitter is seeking feedback on the draft version of its verification policy from today through December 8th. It plans to present the final version by December 17, 2020, followed by the launch of the verification system itself in early 2021.

