Last month, the National Football League announced that it would cancel the 2021 Pro Bowl match – news that has gone largely unnoticed given that very few soccer fans care about it. but today, It was first reported by CNBC, The NFL announced that it will revive the Pro Bowl as a week-long digital event with players competing in EA. Madden NFL 21 While that.

Details are scant, other than what “celebrities, NFL legends, current players and broadcasters have promised,” According to an EA press release. Even the exact date has yet to come. (One install down will depend on If the NFL season is extended to the 18th week, The rumored solution if the COVID cases conflict with schedule further.)

However, it is a fun and inevitable solution to what has often been the least necessary tradition in the NFL. The Pro Bowl fills the gap of the week between playoffs and Super Bowl, when the opposing teams are resting. Of course, the NFL fills that empty space with the equivalent of an all-star game, although soccer is a high hit-rate sport, players tend to compete in the Pro Bowl at half speed and soft connection out of respect for one another. (After all, the game’s results are essentially meaningless, unless you think the AFC / NFC rivalry is real.) The result is often the kind of bizarre, low-stakes celebration that draws an audience smaller than the average Thursday night match. – despite hearing Fan Ryan Tannhill with teammate QB Deshaun Watson It might make the whole thing worth it.

However, the NFL often uses the Pro Bowl as a way to test things out. Last year, the event Made a harassing rule of eliminating kickoff entirely, One of the most dangerous plays in sport. In 2021, the NFL will see what it’s like to take football completely off the field.