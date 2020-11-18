The NFL Pro Bowl will be hosted at Madden this season

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler
The NFL Pro Bowl will be hosted at Madden this season

Last month, the National Football League announced that it would cancel the 2021 Pro Bowl match – news that has gone largely unnoticed given that very few soccer fans care about it. but today, It was first reported by CNBC, The NFL announced that it will revive the Pro Bowl as a week-long digital event with players competing in EA. Madden NFL 21 While that.

Details are scant, other than what “celebrities, NFL legends, current players and broadcasters have promised,” According to an EA press release. Even the exact date has yet to come. (One install down will depend on If the NFL season is extended to the 18th week, The rumored solution if the COVID cases conflict with schedule further.)

However, it is a fun and inevitable solution to what has often been the least necessary tradition in the NFL. The Pro Bowl fills the gap of the week between playoffs and Super Bowl, when the opposing teams are resting. Of course, the NFL fills that empty space with the equivalent of an all-star game, although soccer is a high hit-rate sport, players tend to compete in the Pro Bowl at half speed and soft connection out of respect for one another. (After all, the game’s results are essentially meaningless, unless you think the AFC / NFC rivalry is real.) The result is often the kind of bizarre, low-stakes celebration that draws an audience smaller than the average Thursday night match. – despite hearing Fan Ryan Tannhill with teammate QB Deshaun Watson It might make the whole thing worth it.

READ  1st Ideas on the Sequence – NBC Chicago

However, the NFL often uses the Pro Bowl as a way to test things out. Last year, the event Made a harassing rule of eliminating kickoff entirely, One of the most dangerous plays in sport. In 2021, the NFL will see what it’s like to take football completely off the field.

More Stories

Chris Weidman’s match against Uriah Hall at UFC 258 Works on February 13th

9 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Analysis: Blazers replace Trevor Ariza for the Rockets versus Robert Covington

17 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Mike Tyson is fully awake before the boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. (Picture)

1 day ago Marsh Tyler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Covid-19: British Airways tests passengers for coronavirus | UK News

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

George Clooney thought his life was full until he had children with his wife Amal

1 hour ago Neville Carr

The Leonids meteor shower peak tonight – how we see it in the UK

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

The NFL Pro Bowl will be hosted at Madden this season

1 hour ago Marsh Tyler

The Halo Master Chief Group is now working on enhancing the Xbox Series X / S

1 hour ago Elena Rowse