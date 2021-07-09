Wimbledon 2021: Barty-Kerber semi-finals today live on tv, live stream, videotape

On Thursday it will be dangerous again for Angelique Kerber. The 2018 Wimbledon winner will play her next final on sacred turf.

The opponent in the semi-finals is Ashley Barty. The Australian is currently number one in the world rankings and only lost one set during the tournament.

Kerber as if he was insane

But Kerber has a decisive advantage. Unlike Barty, she has already triumphed once in London.

“It feels good to have the trophy at home and to win it here,” Kerber said. And he lost two victories only to be able to take on the Venus Rosewater Dish for the second time on the edge. “The journey isn’t over yet,” Kerber said.

The fact that the title on sacred grass is within reach of a Kiel player nine years after her first Wimbledon semi-final, five years after losing her first final to Serena Williams and being crowned in 2018, after the difficult past months. With so many setbacks, defeat is just a normal thing. But you “never doubted I could go back,” Kerber said.

“She struggles for every point. She’s won the Grand Slam,” said Barty respectfully, the record against Kerber being 2:2: “She knows how to persevere in the tough moments.”

Wimbledon: The most important matches of the tenth day

Central Court (from 2:30 p.m.)

Match 1: Ashleigh Barty (Australia) – Angelique Kerber (Kel) I am Sports 1-Liveticker

Match 2: Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) – Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) Sports 1-Liveticker

These German professionals are still in the race

Men’s

–

ladies

Angelique Kerber

Where will Wimbledon 2021 be broadcast?

TV: sky

Stream: sky go

ribbon: SPORT1.de and in SPORT1 App تطبيق

——

