The Halo Master Chief Group is now working on enhancing the Xbox Series X / S

Halo Infinite might be delayed until 2021, but fans of Microsoft’s first-person shooter franchise can still scratch the itch of next-gen Halo ahead of that game’s release with the arrival of Xbox Series X and Series S optimized for Halo: The Master. Chief group.

Every game in the collection can now play at 120 frames per second, with a maximum resolution of 4K in the X-series and 1080p in the S-series – all you have to do is access the TV and Display settings on your console and select 120Hz as the refresh rate (Resolution is in Operation The X Series will be determined by the capabilities of your TV).

Other enhancements include improved split-screen gameplay for multiplayer sofa and collaboration, as well as introduction of a FOV (Field of View) slider.

How about MCC on PC?

In other Halo related news, developer 343 Industries has done too Advertise The much-awaited Halo 4 arrival on PC, which has been added to the Master Chief Collection as a final installment.

Additionally, PC players get a full set of 25 multiplayer maps, an updated system for customizing armor and inclusion of Spartan Ops co-op missions, which continue the story well beyond the end of the Halo 4 campaign.

As for what’s coming next, 343 Industries Community Director Brian Jarrard said the studio “will continue to offer new features, updates, and seasons for Halo: The Master Chief Collection in 2021 (with more customization options)”.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is now available on Xbox Games Pass Ultimate for both PC and Xbox. Not a member of Xbox Game Pass? You can register via the links below.