The Halo Master Chief Group is now working on enhancing the Xbox Series X / S

Halo Infinite might be delayed until 2021, but fans of Microsoft’s first-person shooter franchise can still scratch the itch of next-gen Halo ahead of that game’s release with the arrival of Xbox Series X and Series S optimized for Halo: The Master. Chief group.

Every game in the collection can now play at 120 frames per second, with a maximum resolution of 4K in the X-series and 1080p in the S-series – all you have to do is access the TV and Display settings on your console and select 120Hz as the refresh rate (Resolution is in Operation The X Series will be determined by the capabilities of your TV).

