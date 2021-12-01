The news of the tennis contact ended her sports career

The news of the tennis contact ended her sports career
News from the tennis connection ends her career – Sports – SRF


She won 4 WTA Championships in her career

Joanna Konta.

Keystone

No. 4 previous world stopped

Joanna Konta is ending her career. The 30-year-old English woman, who was raised in Australia, has reached the semi-finals three times at the Grand Slam tournaments. At the WTA level, she won four tournaments, most recently in Nottingham last summer. In 2017, Konta was ranked 4th in the WTA rankings.



