Australian Open: Krawietz / Mies to miss the quarter-finals

Kevin Kraweets and Andreas Mies’ return to the Grand Slam ended with the men’s doubles. In the round of 16, the two-time French Open doubles winner was clearly defeated by fifth seed John Pearce of Australia and Philip Polasek of Slovakia 1:6, 2:6.

Polasek and Peers showed their good form ahead of the Australian Open by winning the tournament in Sydney. There the Germans were in the semi-finals. The two were unable to compete together last season due to Mays’ knee surgery.

Zverev also missed the quarter-finals

Olympic tennis champion Alexander Zverev unexpectedly missed the Australian Open quarter-finals. The 24-year-old remained well below his potential in 3:6, 6:7 (5:7), a 3:6 defeat in the round of 16 against Canadian Denis Shapovalov and still has a poor record against top players at Grand Slam tournaments. The German top seed has won only one of his last eight matches against professionals in the top 20.

For Zverev, the defeat is a clear setback. After winning the gold in Tokyo and winning the ATP Finals in Turin, he wanted to reach the next milestones in his Melbourne career – first victory at a major tournament and first in the world rankings, both of which were close at hand due to absences. Novak Djokovic.

In place of Zverev, Shapovalov now plays 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal for a place in the semi-finals. In Zverev, there was little against Shapovalov, who was in 14th place. The third place in the world rankings behaved very negatively and with errors endangering the left-hander.