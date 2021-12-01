“I already have ideas for season 2”

While we’re still waiting for confirmation from Netflix to formalize what appears to be already up the air for the show, the creator squid game Hwang Dong-Hyuk is back to comment on the premise of Season 2, after claiming to have paid close attention to fan theories about Squid Game.

Back in November, the director and founder of the all-record-breaking series on Netflix appeared to confirm the existence of a Associated Press To be there Squid 2 . game. “There was a lot of pressure and demand and a lot of love towards season two. You leave us no other choice!Hwang Dong Hyuk said, then confirmed:There will really be a second season“.

On the other hand, Netflix is ​​not officially confirmed yet The second season of the drama series, but the model is already developing new ideas for following up on the show: “I already have an idea of ​​the structure I will present next seasonToday Hwang Dong Hyuk said a Eagle. “But I also have to admit that I feel more pressure on season two, as the series was an unexpected success. I was planning to make a movie after Squid and didn’t decide what to do first between both“.

Meanwhile, Italian dubbing for Squid Game has arrived on Netflix, which is good news for those who haven’t redeemed the show yet due to language barriers.