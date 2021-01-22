The New US Green Policy Training Course With President Biden :: Today’s Blog

A new session with the newly elected President of the United States Joe Biden who on his first day in Washington at the White House immediately followed his programmatic guidelines since his inauguration as the new political leader and leader of the United States.

If the United States under Trump had abandoned the exercise of the responsibilities of the hegemonic power, leaving the international framework without a universally recognized leader, Biden would have to do much to restore that centralization and balance to the United States for greater economic and social stability on the global stage. . With an American administration more open to dialogue and cooperation, but at the same time weakened by the complex and problematic domestic context, interesting prospects for Europe open up, especially if the countries’ trade policies are less aggressive and punitive for products. Europeans.

On his first day in the Oval Office, Biden signed the United States’ return to the Paris climate agreement, and Biden intends to reverse what his predecessor did, and has already appointed a special envoy for climate change, the former secretary of state. And his colleague in the Obama administration, John Kerry. His approach to environmental and climate issues will be the most direct, comprehensive, and efficient a US presidency has ever encountered.

In Glasgow next November COP26The Paris climate agreements will be re-discussed, and the US commitment to COP26 increases the likelihood of new concrete and ambitious commitments. The United States will have a tougher policy against climate change even in context Twenty Group, Whose countries account for nearly 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Inside the country Biden will find support Millennials Based on Generation Z Among the demographic and social classes that see climate change as a priority issue, while abroad you will find the availability of many countries concerned with climate change and extreme weather events, such as Iraq that sees climate-related issues as a way to deepen long-term US-Iraqi relations.





And amidst these ongoing discussions about how the climate issue works Catalyst From American international relations, it is clear that the transatlantic relationship is also part of us, as Biden must return to (multilateral) relations with Europe over the previous administration, and the United States must find a partnership with the European Union, not only on climate interests and intentions And values, other than the Green New Deal launched by the European Commission in 2020.