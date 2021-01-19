The New Radicals are back for Joe Biden, and they reunite after 20 years

“You Get What You Give” will be performing the president’s inauguration

I am New roots They are one of the most successful bands of the late 1990s.

With hitting them You reap what you sowAnd the A hymn to life, carefree and free, they have climbed onto the charts around the world, selling millions of copies. Soon after achieving success, the group disintegrated and made no news of itself. Now, on the occasionJoe Biden settlement, Ready to go back to sing on stage.

Reunion after 20 years

New Radicals debuted their most famous song on November 10, 1998, but two years later Greg Alexander and his buddies decided to go their separate way.

More than 20 years after the release of the You reap what you sow And nearly as many since their dissolution, California’s neo-radicals are about to be reunited on the occasion of Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States of America.

On January 20, they will perform their cool classics as part of Biden Harris’ virtual “Parade Across America” ​​event. The article is back during the election campaign for the new president of the United States of America who defeated Donald Trump.

The band’s joy for Biden

“If there is one thing on earth that could bring the band together, even for just one day, we hope our song will be even the tiniest beacon of light in such a dark time. America knows in its heart that things will be bright again with a new administration and a real vaccine plan. On the way. This is the message of the song … this world will make it, ”said the leader of New Radicals.

“Performing the song again after such a long time is a great honor because we all have deep respect for Bo’s military service and high hopes for unity and normality that Joe and Kamala will bring our country back to this moment. Crisis,” Greg Alexander concluded.

All stars present at the concert

In addition to the New Radicals, Biden’s inauguration will also include: Lady Gaga, invited to sing the national anthem, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, John Bon Jovi, Bruce Spingsteen (who will perform with John Legend and Vaughn Fighters.) And Demi Lovato, as well as actors Tom Hanks and Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington, all ready to celebrate a new beginning of hope for their country.