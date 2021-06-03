American football – Berlin – two weeks before the start of the English Premier League: The Thunder coach is satisfied – sport

Live from dpa news channel قناة

BERLIN (AP) – Berlin Thunder coach Jag Bal has convinced his squad two weeks before the new European Football League (EFL) kicks off. We look good, there’s no doubt about it. But we just had to replace players. We lost good players again, but we also gained some new players,” the 38-year-old Canadian said. Agency before kick-off on June 20 against Leipzig Kings.

The American football team had a few problems to contend with. Due to the lack of training opportunities and equipment, as well as a management system that only existed for two weeks, some contract discussions were difficult. During these conversations, footballers who had already shown interest again withdrew.

After all, Pal and his coaches now have 55 athletes from various leagues under their wing. Including four players imported from the United States, as well as ten other players who hold a European passport and are therefore not subject to foreign regulations.

In addition to experienced players who have already been active in the major European leagues, there are often young players on the field who have previously played in lower-tier leagues. Then the performance gap in training matches, too. Not all players can fully keep up with the intensity, but they also do not want to hold back. For Pal, experienced players are primarily responsible: “We have players here who must and can lead our team in the future.”

