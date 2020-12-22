The new Coronavirus strain is weighing on morale

LONDON – European stocks rose on Tuesday morning, in an attempt to recover from the brutal selling in the previous session, as investor sentiment was shaken by the new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom.

Pan European Stokes 600 Trading was up 1.1%, with German stocks trading Dax The French CAC index both rose by 1.3%. Britain FTSE 100 Index Bucking the trend, dropping 0.2%. Banking stocks were the main gainers, up 2.2%, with Lloyds climbing more than 4% to lead the sector.

European markets came under heavy selling pressure on Monday amid concerns about the spread of the fast-spreading Covid boom that was first identified in Britain. The new alternative forced the UK government to close London and other parts of southeast England and back off mixing families during the Christmas holidays.

The variant, which scientists say is up to 70% more transmissible than previous strains in the UK, has also been identified in Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Australia. It has caused multiple countries around the world to close their borders to Britain, disrupting travel and raising concerns about potential food shortages as the Brexit transition deadline approaches.

Meanwhile, the UK and the European Union remain deadlocked over post-Brexit trade relations with the December 31 deadline approaching, with disagreements over issues such as fisheries plaguing the talks. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that his country could still collapse without a deal.