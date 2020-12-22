Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster joined Fortnite

20 mins ago
Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster are now available in Fortnite as part of the Marvel Royalty & Warriors Pack.

This package was previously announced It is an electronic game Along with a new video featuring Storm, Wolverine, Iron Man, Captain America and new characters Captain Marvel and Taskmaster all greeting “Wakanda Forever” to Black Panther himself.

The Black Panther comes with the King’s Cowl Back Bling, Vibranium Daggers Pickaxe, and Wakandan Skyrider Glider. Captain Marvel arrives with a Kree Backplate Backplate, Alpha Staff Pickaxe, and Power of Mar-Vell Glider. Taskmaster has Mimic’s Shield Back Bling and Copycat’s Sword Pickaxe.

Moreover, if you complete three free Black Panther quests – play 10 matches, take out 500 opponents, and play 5 matches in Duo / Squads With Friends – you can also unlock the Wakanda Forever expression.

Come the arrival of the black panther Adds the Black Panther monument that was part of the Marvel-themed Fortnite season. Although it was not added in response to the death of Black Panther actor Chadwick Bosman, it was still a place for many to go and celebrate the amazing actor and personality.

Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster are just a few other examples of big-name character skins added to Fortnite and Halo’s Master Chief, God of War’s Kratos add-ons follow. The Mandalorian.

