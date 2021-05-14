The MSC Virtuosa has arrived in Southampton ready for UK cruises

Ms MSCThe, flagship of MSC Cruises, arrived in Southampton yesterday ready to welcome guests as UK cruises resume. As the most innovative ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet, Ms MSC It will embark on its maiden voyage around the British Isles on May 20.

Ms MSC Will accompany During the summer season, guests discover the British Isles and offer a wide range of services and experiences, in the spirit of elegance and European style characteristic of MSC Cruises.

MSC Cruises is the first cruise line to resume operations in the UK, offering guests a choice of three and four mini nights starting May 20, while seven-night cruise programs will be available from June 5. Week-long cruises include stops at the picturesque island of Portland and the cultural city of Belfast, Northern Ireland, and provide additional staging ports in Liverpool and Greenock, near Glasgow, Scotland, as well as Port of Southampton.

Ms MSC It is one of the most innovative and environmentally advanced ships of MSC Cruises. The ship’s 19 decks will provide British guests of all ages with the best in dining with fine dining, world-class entertainment, bars and lounges, shopping malls, spas and fitness centers, water parks and kids’ clubs. The main attraction of the ship is the famous 112 meters long park topped by a stunning LED dome, which is the heart of the ship.

On board, guests can enjoy a cocktail at the MSC Starship Club, which combines bar and entertainment and is inspired by the idea of ​​the future MSC Starliner One spaceship, MSC Starliner One, equipped with the latest technology designed to create a futuristic atmosphere. Rob, the world’s first human waiter on a cruise ship, He will mix and serve his signature cocktails, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and various personal drinks, just like a human waiter, which includes guests with his human voice and expressions for a truly interactive experience.

MSC Virtuosa’s flagship port for the summer will be the Port of Southampton, with which MSC Cruises recently announced a long-term partnership. The ship will initially set sail from the city’s cruise terminal, until the new terminal opens.

When it departs on its maiden voyage on May 20, Ms MSC It will be the third MSC Cruises to resume sailing, joining the two ships already operating in the Mediterranean: MSC seaside, Who welcomed guests last week, and MSC GrandiosaWhich resumed sailing from August 2020 in the Mediterranean. All of the company’s vessels adopt the health and safety protocol developed by the “Blue-Ribbon COVID Expert Group” in the field of medicine, public health and related scientific disciplines, with which it collaborates to develop and review health and safety measures. In the context of the COVID-19 emergency, to ensure that the measures taken are adequate, effective and based on the best available health and scientific practices.

