The fast rapper mourns the tragic death of his son, days after sending support to a former bandmate who lost his child

The sad news comes from state property families in Philadelphia as two of their former members are mourned over the tragic death of their sons, one of whom died in a car accident.

Ice Showbiz – Philadelphia hip-hop icon highway He is mourning the tragic death of his son Strive or Struggle. The 42-year-old rapper posted the sad news for his fans online on Instagram in a heartbreaking message where he asked his fans to pray for his late son and family.

“God knows I am doing my best to be strong, but this is here a pain that I have never felt,” Reimer commented on his photo with Graduation Day Jihad. “Please cherish your time and your loved ones because we are not preparing for the next self.”

The State property And the star went on, “I pray to God to forgive my son from all his sins, and I pray to God to provide him with the highest levels of Paradise.” Then he concluded with the word “honest” and a sad symbol, before adding: “Please pray for him and my family.”

<br />

Details of Jihad’s death are still scarce. Rumor has it that he died in a car accident. But The Source claimed Jihad was shot dead in Philadelphia.

He followed in his father’s footsteps and made music under this title SnowHadd.

Condolences flow from fans and friends alike. Likes Jazzy JeffAnd the calendarAnd the Hit boyAnd the DJ PremiereAnd the Cake bAnd the CormegaAnd the Uncle a resourceAnd the Lenny S.And the Eric SermonAnd the Abru Darden They were quick to send support and love to the sad rapper.

The tragic death of Freeway’s son came just days after another state property rapper and Roc-A-Fella alum. Oshino Vasquez Announced the sudden death of his son. His son and his pregnant son’s girlfriend died in a tragic car accident last week.

<br />

Freeway was among those who sent Oschino’s condolences on Instagram. He wrote: “God forgave him his sins and gave him the highest levels of Heaven. Amen. May God bless you and your family in these difficult times. Amen! I love you, O.”