The most important ATP tournaments live on skysport.de | Tennis News

Roger Federer is back! The tennis star celebrates his emotional comeback on the ATP Tour in Doha after a 400-day break from injury. Sky Sports will be broadcasting the tournament live from Tuesday.

It took two knee operations and months of rehab to get back on the field. But the Federer era doesn’t have to end yet. On Wednesday, the senior senior will enter the competition again. At the ATP club in Doha, Federer wants to fully attack again.

“I know it’s rare for a 40-year-old player to return after a year,” Federer said with a smile before the tournament. At the same time, he declared that he had no very high expectations: “The most important thing anyway” is to be free of pain and injury. “













Wednesday: Federer is back on live broadcast

After saying goodbye in the first round, his opponent will be decided in Tuesday’s Round of 16 between Jeremy Shardy and Daniel Evans. Federer’s comeback will appear immediately in full skysport.de Im Stream.

For the Swiss, it will be the first game since January 31, 2020. At that time, the 39-year-old was playing in the semi-finals of the Australian Open against Novak Djokovic and had been suffering from knee problems for a long time. Time. The match ended 3-0 in groups of Serbs (7: 6, 4: 6, 6: 3). This was followed by a message that Federer had to undergo surgery.

The schedule is on Tuesday

Tim provides his services in Doha

Dominic Timm also bid farewell in the first round. In Doha, the Austrian returned to the stadium for the first time after leaving the Australian Open. The match winner meets Aslan Karatsev against Mubarak Shannan Zahid.

Sky Sports will be broadcasting the Qatar ExxonMobil Open live from Tuesday to Saturday.

