Belgian police have arrested a “few” suspects in the investigation into the killing of a 42-year-old man overnight from Friday to Saturday. Write at least three suspects from the minors latest news Monday.

The man is lured into a park in Beveren via a fake profile on the gay dating site. It reported that once the man reached the park, he could have been attacked and stabbed by at least three people Newspaper Previously.

The man’s body was discovered by a cyclist at noon on Saturday, after which the park was taken down for clues. Divers combed the pond, looking for the knife with which he stabbed the man.

The incident was shocked by the local LGBTI community. “We are feeling bitterness and scared,” the newspaper quoted Sint-Niklase LGBT Tiszo spokesman Wim Rice as saying.

The police wanted to go the other way around on Monday latest news Not yet confirmed that there could have been a homophobia, such as Newspaper Previously wrote. If homophobia is really the motivation, then murder of a man is the second fatal case of homophobic attack in Belgium. That is why, in 2012, 32-year-old Ihssan Garvey was killed in Liege.