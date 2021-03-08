Photo: Now track the family’s location, anytime, anywhere; Watch the new feature of Google Maps now to track the family’s location, anytime and anywhere; Check out the new Google Maps feature

When it comes to protecting your family, Google Maps proves to be the most effective app here. (Now track the family’s location, anytime and anywhere; check out the new Google Maps feature)

When it comes to protecting your family, Google Maps proves to be the most effective app here. If you need information about your elderly children or parents, Google Maps can provide information for you.

Google Maps also lets you know if your kids are home from school. You can use Google Maps online or on a mobile device and you can take care of yourself.

You can download Google Maps to your phone and ask your friends or family to start somewhere in real time. After that, you and they will be able to track each other’s location.

If you haven’t used this feature, you will need to click on New Sharing option.

You can also choose the time between sharing the location. You can request another location after sharing the space. Once you share the space, you can access anywhere. On mobile, you can also view directions and other information.

