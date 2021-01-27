Tim is also in the Australian Open without coach Nicholas Masu – sports mix – tennis

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem also has to dispense with coach Nicolas Masu at the Australian Open.

According to consistent media reports, the Chilean is no longer infected with the Coronavirus, but due to strict quarantine regulations in Australia, he cannot travel to the Grand Slam Down Under Championships.

The first major tennis event of the year kicks off on February 8th. Tim will continue to be coached by his father, Wolfgang, who is accompanying the world number three on his trip to Australia.

Text: © LAOLA1.at

German Live League: Rapid Wien welcomes SKN St. Pölten

to the top » Comments ..