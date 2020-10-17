The live Saturday Night show conceals Justin Bieber’s smile

Saturday night NeighborhoodThe 46th season has become heavy on material about Coronavirus. This is understandable given the state of the world. It seems to be working since its season premiere was SNL’s highest-rated in years. Focus on Coronavirus continues in the trailer for tonight’s episode, which features host Isa Rae and music guest Justin Bieber. In the new promo released before the show, Ray and Bieber invited fans to watch, Ray wears a face shield and Bieber wears a mask. Bieber asks viewers to trust that he has a huge smile on his face, which Ray says she can feel. You can see the demo above.

People in an audience Saturday Night Live During the forty-sixth season of the show, he will have to be tested for COVID-19 and wear masks. According to th Saturday Night Live Ticket site, “This is a self-administered lower nasal antigen test with results obtained prior to the show.” There will also be temperature tests for anyone who checks in at 30 Rock.

Members of the public will be questioned prior to admission. The questions include, “Are there any symptoms related to COVID-19?” Have you had any symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days? And, “Have you been in close contact with anyone who has developed symptoms of COVID-19? Or anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days?”

Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to be part of the crowd. It can also give others in their party the same treatment. “A positive COVID-19 test for any member of your group will result in the entire group not being granted admission.” This group can have up to 8 people from the buyer’s “social bubble”.

in September, Saturday Night Live Superstar Kyle Mooney discussed the expectations for the show to return to Studio 8h. “I think we’ll try to do as close to the real thing as possible, in a safe way, so I think that means tests, and everything that comes with it. I think they’re still figuring it out, and I think there’s a lot to discover, but they make us all in their best interest. I suppose I’ll be able to.” See everyone. “

As for the remote episodes, Mooney said, “It has been, at times, a wonderful change of pace, but you can’t take anything too far from the collaboration and be near those people who inspire you and inspire fun ideas. I really don’t know what the show will look like, as It is, so maybe we can still do things ourselves. I really don’t know how it will work, but I’m excited, in general, just because as a fan, I think it would be an interesting thing to see. “

Saturday Night Live It airs at 11:30 PM on NBC.

