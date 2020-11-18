George Clooney thought his life was full until he had children with his wife Amal

GQ Magazine / Jason Nuketo

The ‘Grandchildren’ actor talks about his life as a family man, admitting that he never wanted to marry and have children until he met his wife, Amal Alamuddin.

George Clooney He decided that he did not want his closest friends to wait for a million dollars (800,000 pounds) each in his will.

The 59-year-old actor who was named British GQMan of the Year, the post recounts that his family and friends are the most important things to the star, and continues to admit that he decided to share his fortune because “without them (friends), I don’t have any of this.”

“We are all very close, and I basically thought if a bus hit me, they are all at will,” he told the port. “So why am f ** k I’m waiting for a bus to hit me?”

“I remember speaking with a really wealthy person ** I encountered at a hotel in Vegas – definitely richer than me,” he recalls. “And I remember the story was out, and he was like, ‘Why would you do that?’ And I was like, “Why don’t you do that, snarl?” ”

The star admits that in recent years, he has become a true family man, but during candid chat, he admitted that he never wanted to marry or have children, until he met his 42-year-old wife Amal whom he married in 2014.

“For 36 years, I was the man who if a child appeared and started crying, I would say, ‘Are you a king kidding me?’ And now all of a sudden I’m the guy who has a baby, you know? ”He shares.

“I was like, ‘I’m never going to get married. I’m not going to have kids, “I’ll work, I have great friends, my life is full, I’m fine.”

“GrandsonsThe star, who shares three-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, with his attorney wife, adds, “I’ve never been in a position where someone else’s life is more important to me than mine. Then eat two more people, which are small and should be fed … ”