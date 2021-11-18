Newburgh: container solution, new vaccination lines: this is how vaccination capabilities are expanded in the Newburgh region

55 minutes ago

Plus

A new containerized pollination site is being built at the vocational school in Neuburg-Nord. Until it is commissioned, the geriatrics offer will be expanded. Mullred adds, too. What still needs to be arranged to finish.

from

Catherine Kretzmann and Manfred Reinke

Finally the ‘green light’ to expand vaccination capabilities in Newburgh – but also in Schrobenhausen. After viewing the containers next to the testing center at the Vocational School on Monheimer Straße, a new vaccination site will now be built there, and will be commissioned on November 29. A week earlier, on Monday, November 22, the conditions for vaccination consultation hours, being reorganized, will also change in the region. But there is still one problem to be solved.

This article does not end here, it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you like to read, you can test the PLUS+ offer here. If you are already subscribed to PLUS+, Please login here .

This article does not end here, it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you like to read, you can test the PLUS+ offer here.

Topics tracking