The Harder Fall, the beautiful western movie from Netflix – Magazine . arrives

Wednesday 3 November Streaming on Netflix “harder they fell’, a Western film that scoops the cinema of Quentin Tarantino and is bolstered by a well-respected cast that includes Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz and Delroy Lindo. American critics have written on average more than positive reviews and this bodes well for those who want to watch it.

The Harder Fall, all about the western movie

The plot begins when a criminal gang liberates its boss, Rufus Buck, who has been held captive by soldiers who have been unceremoniously shot dead. This fact drives outlaw Nat Love, an ex-slave who has an unfinished business with Buck because the latter killed his parents years ago.

Determined to take revenge, Luv gathers his old gang And he begins to plan his next moves: nevertheless, killing his opponent is not easy, because he is a very difficult man, and he is also surrounded by a clique that is difficult to manage.



Fun fact: Many of the characters that appear in the movie were already present and helped shape the history of the Old West in the late 19th century.

The Harder They Fall is the feature debut of

James Samuel As director and screenwriter: Join him

Boaz for sure, author of my book Now You See Me. Among the film’s producers there is also Sean Carter, better known by the stage name

Jay ZAnd in the actors they stand out

Regina King (“guards”),

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Christ”),

Idris Elba | (“Luther”),

Zazie Beetz (‘Deadpool 2’),

Delroy Lindo (‘Da 5 Bloods’),

Eddie Gatje (‘Black list’),

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”),

Daniel Didweiler (“guards”),

RJ Celler (“The most amazing year of my life”),

Damon Wayans Jr. (“New Girl”) e

Dion Col (‘blackish’).

The trailer is dubbed in Italian

Reviews and how to watch the movie

generally

Critics spoke well of “The Hardest Fall Down”, especially in reference to the cast, which has a great look and an energetic and elegant directing style. Those who aroused suspicion did so because the characters said are more daring than theatrical acting, and this generates a vague sense of “I want but I can’t”. The average rating on Metactric is still satisfactory 71/100.



he is photographing

It lasts 139 minutes And the view isn’t suitable for children: Netflix rolls it out into its streaming content catalog on November 3, leaving subscribers and subscribers to choose how and when they can watch it.