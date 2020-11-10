Microsoft Store, Outlook and Xbox Live worldwide have discontinued

Microsoft users are currently facing issues all over the world, as users cannot access the Windows Store (Microsoft Store), Xbox Live services, and Outlook.

When trying to access Microsoft Store, users see a loading screen, which indicates that the store is unable to connect to Microsoft’s servers.

Likewise, users are also unable to send or access email messages using Outlook desktop and mobile.

The outage started in the last 30 minutes and according to DownDetector, Microsoft’s services are currently experiencing outages in the US, Europe, and other parts of the world.

It is not known if this is a planned maintenance activity, a problem with the servers, or whether the networks are under attack.

Outlook for power outages

Microsoft has confirmed that it is aware of the problem and is working to restore access.

“Engineers and developers continue to work actively to solve the issue that is causing some members to have problems using this feature. Stay tuned, and we thank you for your patience.” Indicated.

In a separate Administration Center post, Microsoft said it has determined that additional services may be affected by this issue, including OneDrive, SharePoint Online, and Power BI.

“We are reviewing the log data to better understand the issue. Additional details can be found in the admin portal under MO226328,” the company stated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.