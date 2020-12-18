The government is considering Level 4 restrictions for millions of people due to the spike in Covid-19 cases

Some parts of England are said to be at risk of ‘Level 4’ restrictions if Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

London and its commuter belt provinces may be among the first to face stricter rules, which ministers are said to be considering resolving in an effort to control the deadly virus.

woman Reports indicate that Tier 4 could form part of a post-Christmas campaign that could see blocked and unnecessary shops close and schools close another week.

It comes after Downing Street’s announcement that more than five million people in England faced stricter Level 3 restrictions as of Saturday – with the capital being upgraded between regions early on Wednesday.

And with the prime minister Boris Johnson By refusing to cancel the Christmas Truce, which allowed three families to mingle for four days starting December 23, he fears a third wave may be imminent in January.

The Emergency Scientific Advisory Group (SAGE) previously approved a hypothetical “Level 4” as a way to tighten restrictions in order to control the virus.

The chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, reiterated that the Level 3 rules alone would not sufficiently reduce infections.

A Whitehall official said times : “There’s a reason to go beyond Level 3 and it’s getting stronger.

“[That could mean] Close non-essential retail orders and stay-at-home. This should be actively taken into account in a conversation with the local authority.

“We’re not ruling anything out,” said Schools Secretary Nick Gibb when asked about a possible closure of my country after Christmas.

He told the BBC Breakfast: “We think the layer system is a very effective method, of course, (but) you know, we’re not ruling anything out.”

This government is completely intent on tackling this virus.

Talking to The Daily MailA Downing Street spokesman refused to rule out a third national shutdown, saying only, “It is clear that we will keep the latest data and trends under review.”

Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Peterborough, Hertfordshire, Surrey – with the exception of Waverley, Hastings and Rother, Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant in Hampshire will all be placed at Tier 3 tomorrow.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said he was “not surprised but very disappointed” to remain in First Division, despite having a lower case rate than London when he was placed at Tier 2.



(Photo: PA)



However, the Level 1 review was good news for Bristol and North Somerset – both of which have fallen from Level 3 to Level 2 – and Herefordshire, which will move up to Level 1.

Ms Donna Kinnear, CEO and Secretary General of the Royal College of Nursing, said ministers should provide “new and more detailed” advice to the public with a week left until Christmas.

She was afraid of easing restrictions birthday That would lead to a “relentless tsunami” of cases.





Wells has already announced its Level 4, known as “Alert Level” 4, to take effect from Christmas Eve before a stricter group of residents comes into effect four days later.

Prime Minister Mark Druckford announced these measures shortly after Mr. Johnson announced that the four nations had agreed “in principle” to follow the same rules for Christmas.

He said, “Here in Wales the position is that only two families must come together to form an exclusive Christmas bubble over the five-day period.

“The fewer people we mix with in our homes, the less chance we have of contracting or spreading the virus.

“None of us wants to get sick this Christmas. We don’t want to give Corona Virus To our family or close friends. ”