Barbara Walters’ squad is back again after Connie Chung was killed in their last rivalry

During a revealing podcast interview, the former ABC anchor likened her scene with celebrity journalist Diane Sawyer to what Tonya Harding had done to Nancy Kerrigan.

Barbara Walters dont let Connie ChungComments slip past rivalry. Shortly after Chung spoke candidly about her time on ABC, the Walters team responded to her statement that compared their tensions behind the scenes to those of Tonya Harding And the Nancy Kerrigan‘s.

Barbara paved the way for every journalist who came after her as an “actress for the former anchor in”the viewHe said in a statement to TMZ. The representative further stressed that the 91-year-old retired journalist “was a tremendous supporter of all women.”

Chung spoke about her work experience with Walters and her former colleague Diane Sawyer When speaking on Andrew Goldman’s Los Angeles Magazine’s “The Originals” podcast. “When I got to ABC News, I joined Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer there and thought, ‘Oh, that’d be cool. There will be three women coexist, “she recalls.

“Diane and Barbara were both in the same field trying to do these big interviews. So when I tried to go after them, I was told I couldn’t,” she said. “Barbara and Diane were the only ones who could compete for the interview, and I had to step down. And I said, ‘Really? Then she added that the situation “is not different from what Tonya Harding did to Nancy Kerrigan.”

Walters and Sawyer weren’t the only ones Chung pursued in the interview. wife Mori Bovic She also disappeared on her unpleasant encounter with Hugh Grant For her veil on the HBO seriesbacking downShe described the actor as “one of those British colleagues, he wasn’t very friendly.”

“I interviewed him right after.”Four joys and a funeralFor his next movie. So when I saw him, I said: Oh, hello. I met you … Do you remember? He said, “No,” “so I went,” Well … I thought he was entering his acting area, whatever that was. ”

Plus, Chung spilled at the time she hit a nerve with Grant and the director Susan beer. “When Hugh Grant sat down, he was looking at everything puckered,” she recalls. “His tie was misaligned, and I had obsessive-compulsive disorder. So I said,“ Hey, put your tie back on. ”And he goes and fixes it, and then there was one collar outside his suit and I said,“ Hey, fix that. ”

And then it appeared Rodney Dangerfield. He should sit on the back – as in “broadcast news” – sitting on the back of your jacket, so it’s nice and tidy, “” a former anchor continued for CBS Evening News. Then she notices that she got an “evil eye” from Pierre when Grant stuns her before she gives him another advice.