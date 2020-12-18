The View concludes 2020 with its annual performance of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) by Darlene Love.”

There is no place like the view For the holidays! Friday, ABC talk show 2020 wrapped up with a fun-filled holiday episode, gift suggestions, and even a music show. For the sixth year in a row, Darlene Love performed her classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and although it looked a little different this time, it was just as festive as it was in years past.

“Over the past six seasons, the love of legendary musician Darlene has helped us celebrate the season by singing her holiday classic here. As an introduction, we are making sure to keep this tradition alive in 2020.” Now, here on our stage for a performance of ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) “With a little help from her friends, give in to Darlene Love!”

First released in 1963, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” has long been a staple of the festive season, and Love has been happy to commit fans to a new performance every year. Late Night with David LettermanThe annual Christmas episode, and it continued the tradition when Letterman moved to CBS Late show In 1993. Love Final Late Show The performance came in 2014, just a few months before Letterman left the show Late Night in May 2015.

The following year, Love found a new home for “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” in the viewShe performed the song as a duo with stars such as Patti Labelle, Brian Adams, and Jason Derulo. Today, however, classic love led alone the viewHosts participating in the program have come forward as backup vocalists who are socially distant. Even a pandemic cannot hold back the viewThe joy of the holiday.

Broadcast marks on Friday the viewThe last episode before its annual winter break. From Monday December 21 to Friday January 1, ABC will air a new episode of the view During the normal time period of the show 11 / 10c. New episodes (and co-host Megan McCain!) Will return Monday January 4, 2021.

Watch Darlene Love perform “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on the view above!

Where does it flow the view