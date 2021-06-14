Emirates News Agency – The UAE Human Rights Team and the European Union stress the importance of cooperation in the field of human rights

ABU DHABI, June 14, 2021 (WAM) – The UAE-EU Human Rights Working Group recently held its tenth virtual meeting to review important developments and exchange information and best practices in the field of human rights.

The meeting discussed several topics of common interest, including workers’ rights, women’s rights, freedom of expression, the rule of law, the contributions of artificial intelligence in the field of human rights, and coordination between the UAE and the European Union through the United Nations. Committees and mechanisms.

The Emirati delegation was headed by Saeed Al Habsi, Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and included representatives from the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, the Office of the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, the Cyber ​​Security Council, the Gender Balance Council, and the Human Rights Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, United Arab Emirates. Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, and the country’s embassy in Brussels.

The EU delegation was led by Gabriel Munwera Vinals, Head of the Arabian Peninsula and Iraq Section of the European External Action Service, and included Andrea Matteo Fontana, EU Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and other representatives of the European Union.

The meeting comes within the framework of the initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in 2013 to raise awareness among EU partners about the UAE’s achievements in the field of human rights.

Translated by: Hussein Abu Ela.

