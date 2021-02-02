Federer will return to the tour in March

ATP – Roger Federer is planning to return to the ATP tournament in Doha. The 39-year-old Basel viewer confirms this to SRF. The championship will be held in the Qatari capital from 8 to 13 March.

After a good 13 months, the wait in the tennis world should end at the beginning of March. Roger Federer said in an interview with Swiss Radio and Television, “I’m not 100 percent yet, but almost me. That’s why I dare to return.”

Now he wants to return to the 250th championship in the Persian Gulf. “It’s a good test for me,” said Federer, who won the championship three times. “I last participated in Doha in 2012. In addition to the world number 5, Dominic Thiem (ATP 3), Gaël Monfils (ATP 11) and Stan Wawrinka (ATP 18) were also registered. ).

After that, Federer only wants to play one more tournament before retiring for a longer training period. Even if he can imagine competing on sand in the spring, his focus is on the grass and hard-court seasons of the summer. Halle and Wimbledon, the Olympic Games in Tokyo and the US Open in New York are the primary targets of the Basel provider. “Then the starting shot really starts,” said Federer, who will celebrate his 40th birthday in August.

Federer’s tennis defense was not interrupted even after more than 20 years in the tour and 20 Grand Slam titles. A father of four said, “I love to play tennis for life.” “I had to get through it, but I always enjoyed it.” Now is the time to try again. “I would like to celebrate the big victories again. That is why I am ready to go a long and hard road.”

Originally, Federer planned his return at the start of the season in Australia. But the Australian Open in Melbourne, which the long-time number one won six times, came too early for him despite a three-week delay. “Now I feel stronger and better than I did in November or December, when there was still a lot of uncertainty.” He has not experienced any relapses in the past six months.

Federer last appeared on the tour a year ago at the Australian Open in Melbourne, when he was physically damaged in the semifinals and lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in three sets. After a “match in Africa” ​​in Cape Town against Rafael Nadal in early February, Federer underwent surgery on his right knee. Another unplanned operation followed in June.