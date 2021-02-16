The food chain comes from the USA to Erlangen – Erlangen

The Donut Franchise from the USA will open a branch in the University City in the coming weeks –

Erlangen – Dunkin ‘Donuts actually went to Erlangen once, when it was the first American franchise store in Bavaria. There are now 14 locations in the coffee and donut chain. The store disappeared again only in Erlangen. This is going to change.







Coming soon in Erlangen: Dunkin ‘Donuts.



Coming soon in Erlangen: Dunkin 'Donuts.



Würzburg, Aschaffenburg, Augsburg, Ingolstadt, Munich, Fürth and Nuremberg – Those who love donuts and coffee from the US can visit Dunkin Donuts branches here. The franchise company came to Germany in 2013, five years ago its first branch was opened in Erlangen, also in Bavaria, on the Obere Karlstrasse.

Few clients

But while people in Nuremberg celebrated the opening of a second store in Bavaria in long lines, there was often a huge void in Erlangen: it was said that the more expensive and cheaper alternatives in the nearby bakers caused the drop in turnout. Dunkin ‘Donut has disappeared as quickly as it came.

‘Long term contract’

But now Dunkin ‘Donut is back in the university town: As Marius Lorbach, director of Erlangen Arcaden, told our newspaper, there will be donuts of all kinds and colors again at the end of February / early March. At the entrance to Arcaden on Nürnberger Strasse, opposite Brunner’s butcher shop, Lorbach was able to sign a “long-term contract” with the franchisor. In other words: This time Dunkin ‘Donuts probably won’t go away anytime soon, but it will be selling Erlangen’s sweet donuts for at least several years.



