Melania Trump is not “recognized as a first lady” – ex-best friend who breaks up

WASHINGTON, DC – If you look at the past four years in the White House, chances are you are the first First Lady Melania Trump Don’t show up very often. And if so, she is often a silent, waxy companion of her husband who – if any – can smile. She did not feel comfortable in her role and wavered during her husband Donald Trump’s tenure as President of the United States. Angry tongues claimed that the true first lady was Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump. In fact, she was more in the public eye than Melania, internationally too.

Melania Trump No one has ever respected her as a first lady: These are the tough words used by the event manager and former best friend Melania, Stephanie Winston Woolcoff. In her book Melanie and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, published in the USA last September, she deconstructs all sorts of things about the 50-year-old. Among other things, no one considered her in her role the first lady It must be taken very seriously.

“ Nobody expected Melania Trump to be able to do anything effective, ” Woolcove said on a radio show. Even if Wolkoff, who spent a year as an unpaid consultant for the first lady He was active, and he was looking to “really change something in the world.” However, I realized that after that Melania Trump He had no budget or staff to do anything.

Most budget Melania Trump Be who Ivanka Trump And her husband, Jared Kushner. Woolcove said he had to forfeit her salary so that staff could be hired to prepare the East Wing of the White House for Ivanka and Jared. In the east wing it is traditionally found the first lady Your office.

Ivanka Trump is on the international stage at the Women’s Empowerment Summit with then-IMF President Christine Lagarde and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. © Kay Netfield / DPA

The East Wing case revealed to Wolkoff that “no one recognized her as the First Lady of the United States of America”. Ivanka Trump On the other hand, early in her father’s tenure, she suggested renaming the “first lady’s office” as the “first family office” – a undermining that led to tensions in the relationship between Ivanka and Melania at the time. (Inas Alberti)